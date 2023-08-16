WATCH: Chiefs DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah ‘putting in work’ at camp

With only a couple of training camp practices left, Chiefs rookie defensive end Felix Anudike-Unomah (or “FAU”) has been grinding in preparation for his second NFL preseason game.

On Tuesday, the Chiefs shared a video of FAU on that grind, putting in work against offensive tackle Lucas Niang:

Though perhaps not an encouraging sign for the fourth-year veteran Niang to be beaten by a rookie, it’s a positive development for FAU to beat a veteran tackle in camp. That’s the nature of camp practices, though – good players make other good players better. Iron sharpens iron, so to speak.

Another encouraging sign is the fact that both of these two had solid games in the Chiefs’ Week 1 preseason loss against the New Orleans Saints. Niang didn’t allow any pressures in 15 snaps at right tackle, while FAU earned a tackle and three quarterback pressures on 34 snaps at defensive end.

It remains to be seen whether Niang makes the team and earns time as the Chiefs’ swing tackle during the regular season, and whether FAU earns significant (even starting) snaps at defensive end in the wake of Charles Omenihu’s six-game suspension to begin the season. The good thing is both players are trending in the right direction.

