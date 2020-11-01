Watch: Chiefs execute fake punt against lowly Jets

Barry Werner

The Kansas City Chiefs should not need any tricks against the 0-7 New York Jets. However, if the opportunity is there, Andy Reid is going to take it.

Watch as punter Tommy Townsend hits Byron Pringle for 13 yards on a fourth-and-4.


Of course, the play set up a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill of 36 yards.