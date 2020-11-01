Watch: Chiefs execute fake punt against lowly Jets

The Kansas City Chiefs should not need any tricks against the 0-7 New York Jets. However, if the opportunity is there, Andy Reid is going to take it.

Watch as punter Tommy Townsend hits Byron Pringle for 13 yards on a fourth-and-4.

Punter throwing a STRIKE on the fake punt! #ChiefsKingdom 📺: #NYJvsKC on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/J6oAb5WnGm pic.twitter.com/K9FDlpZpAF — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2020





Of course, the play set up a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill of 36 yards.



