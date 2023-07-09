WATCH: Chiefs DT Chris Jones’ offseason training in Florida

Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones has remained hard at work during the 2023 NFL offseason.

The All-Pro interior defensive lineman has stayed away from the team during voluntary workouts and mandatory minicamp as he awaits a long-term contract extension. That doesn’t mean he hasn’t been training of his own accord. Like most offseasons, Jones has spent his time working out in Miami, Florida, preparing for the upcoming season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, Jones shared a reel to his Instagram page featuring a cut-up of his offseason workouts to Kodak Black’s “Demand My Respect.” The caption reads, “You heard me. . .”

Check it out down below:

Fans anxiously await a long-term contract extension for Jones and the opportunity to see him rejoin the team at the onset of training camp. The latest update on that seemed to be a positive one, but we’ll see how quickly it all comes to fruition. Deadlines tend to spur action in the NFL and the next one would likely be the veteran report date for training camp on Saturday, July 22.

Advertisement

Outside of the contract situation, Jones has a pretty big individual goal for the 2023 NFL season, so it’s no surprise to see him grinding away this offseason. As he suggests, with his song choice, he’s coming to earn his respect as the best interior defensive lineman in the NFL.

More News!

Chiefs 2023 schedule preview, Week 4: Jets 3 Chiefs players who could open up training camp on the PUP list Best Chiefs player to wear every jersey number

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire