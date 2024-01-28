WATCH: Chiefs DL Charles Omenihu strips Ravens QB Lamar Jackson in AFC Championship Game
The Kansas City Chiefs defense got a huge boost in the AFC Championship Game when defensive lineman Charles Omenihu pulled off this incredible strip-sack against Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
The pivotal play came just after Kansas City scored a touchdown on an Isiah Pacheco run, and gave the Chiefs a chance to take a two-score lead before halftime.
Check out Omenihu’s clutch sack that gave Patrick Mahomes a chance to put points on the board:
THAT'S OUT. THAT'S OURS!!!! pic.twitter.com/6MtsztDjr0
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 28, 2024
Omenihu has been a consistent contributor to Kansas City’s defense this season after joining the team as a free agent in 2023.
Efforts like this have made him a fan-favorite in Chiefs Kingdom, and are sure to add to his legend as Kansas City seeks to earn its second-consecutive Super Bowl berth.
Stay tuned to the game to see if Omenihu can continue wreaking havoc in Baltimore’s backfield to help the Chiefs earn the Lamar Hunt Trophy.