WATCH: Chiefs DL Charles Omenihu shows progress in recovery after knee injury

The Kansas City Chiefs will rely on their defense in 2024 in their effort to make NFL history by winning a third consecutive Super Bowl championship.

While the unit’s strength is expected to lie in its secondary, Kansas City’s defensive line showed flashes of dominance last year, especially before Charles Omenihu’s season-ending knee injury in the AFC Championship Game.

Though he wasn’t on the field for Super Bowl LVIII, Omenihu was a key part of the Chiefs’ success in 2023. He seems primed for a triumphant return to action next season after he posted an encouraging update about his recovery on social media this week.

Surgery knee btw. 3 months post OP. They said I wouldnt be the same. Keep doubting. Vengeance OTW. pic.twitter.com/lAGNFKU2m1 — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) June 3, 2024

Though this heartening update is far from a guarantee that Omenihu will be ready to suit up for Kansas City’s season opener, it is a good indication that his rehab is progressing well and may prove to be a sign that he will be healthier sooner than some may think.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire