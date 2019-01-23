WATCH: Chiefs' Dee Ford was in a state of utter confusion after his offsides call originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Dee Ford's mistake late in the fourth quarter of Sunday night's AFC title game is a major reason the Patriots are heading to their third straight Super Bowl.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Chiefs defensive end was called for a critical offsides penalty on a play in which Tom Brady threw what should have been a dagger of an interception. Instead, Brady took advantage of Ford's penalty and forced overtime, and the rest is history.

Showtime's "Inside the NFL" showed Ford's confused reaction to the penalty call.

Dee Ford oh no 😰 pic.twitter.com/ap4EbDWBIO — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) January 23, 2019

That pretty much sums up every Chiefs fan's reaction after being that close to a Super Bowl berth.

Ford was one of Kansas City's better defensive players throughout the season. The 27-year-old had 13 sacks and forced seven fumbles while playing in all 16 games. But unfortunately for him, it's his blunder that will forever stand out.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.