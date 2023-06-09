WATCH: Chiefs debut second episode of ‘Work to Win’ Season 2

The Kansas City Chiefs’ “Work to Win” offseason documentary miniseries continues with the second episode of its second season. Assuming this follows the same pattern as last year, this will be the second of three total episodes.

This particular episode carries the title, “The 2023 NFL Draft.”

It covers everything about the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, starting with the team’s local pro day, a behind-the-scenes look at the scouting process and a trip into the Chiefs’ War Room on draft night. Here’s the episode description:

The 2023 NFL Draft comes to Kansas City as the Kansas City Chiefs play host to the whole league at Union Station. Relive the scouting season from the scouts themselves as they prepare for the draft. Go inside the Chiefs War Room throughout the draft and follow Clark Hunt as he announces the first pick on the NFL Stage.

You can watch the premiere at the top of the page or head to the Chiefs’ official YouTube channel.

