WATCH: Chiefs DBs McDuffie, Edwards, Cook combine for insane TD vs. Dolphins in Week 9

The Kansas City Chiefs scored an insane defensive touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9 when defensive backs Trent McDuffie and Bryan Cook combined for a long run back following a Tyreek Hill fumble in Frankfurt, Germany.

The play occurred when Miami was trying to drive downfield to score its first points of the highly anticipated international matchup. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa flipped a short pass out to Hill on the outside, and when McDuffie forced a fumble after making a form tackle, Mike Edwards made a recovery and craziness ensued.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!!?! pic.twitter.com/DnfmGOunnL — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 5, 2023

Edwards was nearly tackled before flipping the ball to Cook, who took the ball all the way to the Dolphins’ end zone on the other end of the field.

This improbable turn of events gave Kansas City a three-touchdown lead heading into halftime, and while Miami is set to receive the second-half kick, a Dolphins comeback seems unlikely given the Chiefs’ defensive excellence.

