WATCH: Chiefs DB Nazeeh Johnson works out after recovering from season-ending injury

Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson isn’t a household name in Western Missouri yet but may get his chance to earn a key role in Steve Spagnuolo’s defense next season after sitting out in 2023 due to an injury he sustained in training camp.

Johnson was a seventh-round pick by the Chiefs in 2022 and made minor contributions in Kansas City’s run to Super Bowl LVII last year.

A video of Johnson working out circulated on Twitter this week, sparking hope in some fans that he may be able to make a full comeback next season.

Exciting Injury Update:

After tearing his ACL during an indoor training camp practice in late July, it looks like our guy #Chiefs DB Nazeeh Johnson is ready to rock! Excited to have him back! #ChiefsKingdom @BrownKbrown3181 @JohnsonNazeeh pic.twitter.com/ug8nA9G4N5 — Chief Concerns (@ConcernsChief) February 18, 2024

While Johnson may face an uphill battle to earn a starting spot on the Chiefs’ elite defense, Spagnuolo isn’t been shy about rotating players in and out of his lineups, so meaningful action may not be out of the question for the former Marshall product.

If he moves as well in the preseason as he did in this video, fans around the country may get acquainted with the up-and-coming defensive back sooner than some might expect.

