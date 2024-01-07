WATCH: Chiefs DB Mike Edwards recovers fumble, scores unbelievable touchdown

The Kansas City Chiefs made a huge statement against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18 when veteran defensive back Mike Edwards recovered a fumble and returned it 97 yards for a touchdown.

The play started when Chargers quarterback Easton Stick scrambled near Kansas City’s goal line on Los Angeles’ first drive. Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu sacked Stick at the eight yard line, and the ball popped free.

97 YARDS FOR THE SCORE!!! pic.twitter.com/VwPaAIS7ps — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 7, 2024

Edwards pounced, recovered the fumble, and ran all the way to the other side of the field to score six points that gave the Chiefs an early lead.

This turnover completely shifted the momentum in the game after Kansas City’s offense was unable to get into gear on its first drive. Edwards’ exceptional effort is sure to be seen on the Chiefs’ defensive highlight reel for years to come and may prove to be the defining moment in this game as many of Kansas City’s starters get a rest before the playoffs.

