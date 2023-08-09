WATCH: Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie denies Patrick Mahomes completion in practice

Cornerback Trent McDuffie was one of the Kansas City Chiefs’ top defensive contributors in 2022 and has looked like an elite talent at the team’s training camp in St Joseph.

His blend of athleticism and instinct serves him well in coverage against the Chiefs’ talented receiving corps in practice, and he has put together some superb efforts to ensure that Patrick Mahomes doesn’t gain air superiority in drills at Missouri Western State University.

His latest highlight reel play came on Tuesday when the second-year defensive back denied Mahomes a completion to veteran receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Plays like this have become routine for McDuffie, who is primed for an excellent 2023 campaign. Kansas City’s hopes of a Super Bowl repeat next season hinge on the performance of their defense.

With McDuffie’s experience roaming the secondary against Mahomes in practice, the University of Washington product should have no issue bottling up opposing passing games with ease when the regular season starts in September.

