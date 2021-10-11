WATCH: Chiefs take Bills to acting school with red-zone touchdown

The Kansas City Chiefs got a chance to give an Oscar-worthy performance in the red zone against the Buffalo Bills on “Sunday Night Football.”

After a timeout, the Chiefs’ offense came back on the field on second-and-5 and acted incredibly confused. Travis Kelce started at quarterback, then Tyreek Hill walked over to the center, then Patrick Mahomes motioned over. Clyde Edwards-Helaire threw his arms up in confusion. Before the snap, they looked like they had no idea what they were going to do, but it was all a ploy to confuse the defense. Sure enough, it worked.

Creed Humphrey snapped the ball to Mahomes, and No. 15 rolled to his right buying some time before finding Byron Pringle in the back of the end zone for six points. According to NBC sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya, the Chiefs practiced this play during the week. Andy Reid revealed to her that the play is called, “Who is the quarterback?”

Check it out:

This was a great display of acting by the offense, building on what they did last week with “Tom and Jerry.” Considering the bit that the Chiefs’ defense is doing this season, the team didn’t have much time to enjoy the success they found on the field.

