WATCH: Chiefs arrive to OTAs for offseason workouts

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to kick off their offseason workouts this week as organized team activities get underway at the team’s facilities in Western Missouri.

Chiefs players were seen making their entrance to the training program on Tuesday, walking to the locker room in their workout gear looking ready to get back on the field.

Offseason practices are a crucial part of every team’s training regimen and will be of particular import for Kansas City as the first get-together for Chiefs players after their victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

Check out these videos of Kansas City’s biggest stars walking from the parking lot to the locker room:

QB1 is back on site. pic.twitter.com/eaEkTXUAcQ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 21, 2024

Good morning, Chiefs Kingdom ✌️ pic.twitter.com/4JQ4hJCpKk — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 21, 2024

The work starts now. pic.twitter.com/hp4LR0x2dI — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 21, 2024

While players will not don pads for the offseason workouts, the practices will be a great opportunity for the defending champions to hone their craft and stay sharp ahead of the 2024 season, in which they hope to win a third consecutive Super Bowl title.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire