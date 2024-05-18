WATCH: Chiefs 2024 schedule release explained by Taylor Swift fans

The 2024 NFL schedule has been released, and analysts and fans are already making predictions for their favorite teams. Kansas City Chiefs fans hope this is the start of the journey to a three-peat, while new fans to Chiefs Kingdom via music star Taylor Swift are slowly adjusting before the new season gets underway.

The blossoming romance of Chiefs Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce and Swift had everyone’s attention last season. A new season is officially on the horizon following the release of the new schedule, with many of Swift’s fans looking forward to seeing the award-winning music star attend more games. NFL Network Anchor Taylor Biscotti and TCL, the official TV partner of the NFL, took to the streets of Los Angeles, testing the knowledge of some diehard Swifties to see how well they knew the Chiefs opponents.

The Swifties’ team names were questionable, but their support for the Chiefs heading into the 2024 season couldn’t be questioned. It is a fun, lighthearted view of the new season that could go down in football history with a third consecutive Super Bowl title.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire