How and when to watch Chiefs’ 2022 schedule release

The NFL is set to reveal its entire 2022 schedule on Thursday night. This comes after a week-long tease with various games being revealed by broadcast networks throughout the week.

The schedule release is just another checkpoint reminding us that we’re getting that much closer to football season. It also allows us to better size up opponents with all the moves they’ve made in free agency and the 2022 NFL draft. It also allows fans to begin planning for when they’ll make the pilgrimage to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and road trips to opposing stadiums.

All 32 NFL teams will announce their Week 1 opponents on social media channels beginning at 5:00 p.m. CT on Thursday evening. As for the Chiefs’ schedule release, two hours later at 7:00 p.m. CT, the team will be revealing its full schedule on its Twitter, Instagram and Facebook channels. After the schedule release, Matt McMullen and Mitch Holthus will be doing a special podcast breaking down the schedule.

Simultaneously with the Chiefs’ release, you’ll find coverage of the entire NFL schedule release on NFL Network, FOX Sports 1 and ESPN. If you’re looking to stream the NFL’s schedule reveal coverage on any of those channels be sure to check out fuboTV (free 7-day trial).

There have already been two games officially confirmed by the NFL — Week 2’s home opener against the Chargers on Thursday night and Week 4’s Super Bowl LV rematch at the Buccaneers on Sunday night. There have also been four games leaked by former 610 Sports Radio host Danny Parkins, which we’ve updated in our tracker below.

List