Watch Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times
How to watch Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings
On Sunday, January 9, Chicago Bears face the Minnesota Vikings in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
Who: Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings
When:Sunday, January 9 at 1:00 p.m.
Network: FOX
How to Live Stream Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Chicago Bears schedule or Minnesota Vikings schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.
Watch Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times originally appeared on NBCSports.com