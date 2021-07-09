How to watch Chicago Bears vs Las Vegas Raiders

On Sunday, October 10, Chicago Bears face the Las Vegas Raiders in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

Who: Chicago Bears vs Las Vegas Raiders

When:Sunday, October 10 at 4:05 p.m.

Network: CBS

How to Live Stream Chicago Bears vs Las Vegas Raiders

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Chicago Bears schedule or Las Vegas Raiders schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.

Watch Chicago Bears vs Las Vegas Raiders: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times originally appeared on NBCSports.com