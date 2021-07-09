How to watch Chicago Bears vs Cleveland Browns

On Sunday, September 26, Chicago Bears face the Cleveland Browns in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

Who: Chicago Bears vs Cleveland Browns

When:Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: FOX

How to Live Stream Chicago Bears vs Cleveland Browns

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Chicago Bears schedule or Cleveland Browns schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.

Watch Chicago Bears vs Cleveland Browns: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times originally appeared on NBCSports.com