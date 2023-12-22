Watch Chet Holmgren throw alley-oop off backboard to himself for dunk

Los Angeles Clippers v Oklahoma City Thunder

Winning Rookie of the Year is more than just putting up numbers, it's also making some plays that stick in voters' minds.

Like Chet Holmgren throwing an alley-oop off the backboard to himself for a dunk — which is exactly what the Thunder big man did against the Clippers Thursday.

That will stick with voters.

Holmgren is not just the early Rookie of the Year front-runner because of the numbers — 16.9 points, eight rebounds and 2.8 blocked shots a game, with a 63.5 true shooting percentage — it's because he's contributing to winning.

Winning like beating the Clippers and snapping their nine-game winning streak, which is what the Thunder did on Thursday night. The Thunder — rested and catching the Clippers on the second night of a back-to-back — got 31 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and 23 from Holmgren to beat the Clippers 134-115.

Oklahoma City led almost the entire way and was in control in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles — playing without Kawhi Leonard for the first time this season — got 23 points from James Harden and 22 from Paul George.