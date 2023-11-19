Watch Chet Holmgren hit tough 3 to force OT, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drop 40 lifting Thunder past Warriors

Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry was back and his 25 points were almost enough to get the Warriors a win — they were up three with 1.6 seconds left.

Then Chet Holmgren happened.

That's a rookie. He's played 13 NBA games. Total. And he is fearless in the big moment.

The Thunder didn't waste the opportunity and beat the Warriors in overtime 130-123, handing the Warriors their sixth straight loss. While Curry was back, Draymond Green remained out due to his chokehold suspension and Klay Thompson was 5-of-13 from the floor (on the bright side, Andrew Wiggins found his groove after a slow start to the season and had 31 points on 12-of-19 shooting).

What the Thunder had was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 40 in the win.

SGA put on a MASTERCLASS performance in OKC's overtime win against the Warriors



The 9-4 Thunder sit fourth in the West, and while it's still early in a long season OKC looks like a top-six, locked-in playoff team in the West (and top four and home court is in play).