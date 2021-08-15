Watch: Chesson Hadley makes an ace, wins 1 million Wyndham Rewards Points for charity and then loses his mind

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Chesson Hadley made his first career hole-in-one on the PGA Tour and charity is the big beneficiary.

Hadley aced the par-3, 160-yard 16th hole at Sedgefield Country Club in the final round of the Wyndham Championship and earned 1 million Wyndham Rewards Points for the charity Blessings in a Backpack, a non-profit organization that feeds school children in the United States that are at rick of going hungry.

Hadley, who started his round on the back nine, hit his patented draw and the ball landed about 10 feet past the hole, caught the slope and rolled at a perfect pace towards the cup. As it creeped towards the cup, Hadley yelled, Go in! Go in!”

It did and then he really lost his mind. He lifted both arms to the sky, leaped in the air, kicked his feet up, pumped his fist, high-fived a competitor’s caddie, hugged his own and screamed, “I did it!”

Yes, he did. Go crazy, Chesson!