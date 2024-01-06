How to watch Chelsea vs Preston FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for FA Cup game today

How to watch Chelsea vs Preston FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for FA Cup game today

Chelsea welcome Preston in the FA Cup this afternoon.

Cup competitions are Mauricio Pochettino’s only hope of delivering silverware during his first season in charge of the club and they have been good to him so far.

Through to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, the Blues have a favourable tie to start their FA Cup campaign.

Preston are down in mid-table in the Championship and head to Stamford Bridge as big underdogs.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Preston

TV channel: In the UK, today's game will be shown live and free-to-air on the BBC red button service. Kick-off is at 5:30pm GMT.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest online via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website. Both are free with subscriptions.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.