How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle: TV channel and live stream for Carabao Cup quarter-final today

Mauricio Pochettino continues his bid for a first trophy in English football as Chelsea host Newcastle in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The Blues boss did not lift any silverware while in charge at Tottenham and will be desperate to swiftly get off the mark in west London, with Chelsea one of the favourites to win this competition.

It has been a hugely inconsistent season so far for Pochettino's side, who sit tenth in the Premier League and already 12 points off the top four.

While tonight's last-eight clash takes place at Stamford Bridge, last month's trip to St James' Park will still be fresh in the mind as Newcastle look for a similar result to that 4-1 hammering.

Eddie Howe's side were beaten in the final of the Carabao Cup last season, meaning the wait for a first major trophy since the 1954/55 campaign goes on. The Magpies will firmly believe they can go one better, having already knocked out Manchester City and Manchester United this season.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT, ahead of kick-off at 8pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.