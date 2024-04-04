How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Chelsea host Manchester United tonight at Stamford Bridge with revenge on the mind.

Two faltering giants of English football have largely endured seasons to forget - for the Blues it is the second such campaign on the trot - but both still have targets to meet come the finale next month.

The Blues lost the reverse fixture 2-1 at Old Trafford in December and will know that a much-needed victory at home this evening would keep their faint hopes of European qualification alive.

Meanwhile, United can close the gap on fifth-placed Tottenham to six points by completing a league double over Chelsea.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate HD with coverage beginning at 7:30pm BST ahead of kick-off at 8:15pm.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action this evening via Standard Sport’s live blog, featuring expert analysis from Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge.