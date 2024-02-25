How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool: TV channel and live stream for Carabao Cup final today

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool: TV channel and live stream for Carabao Cup final today

Chelsea and Liverpool will meet in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley this afternoon.

The Blues are gunning for their first trophy of the Todd Boehly era and a victory today would give Mauricio Pochettino something to point towards during what has been an inconsistent first season in charge at Stamford Bridge so far.

While they have impressed in some of the bigger games under the Argentine this term and enjoyed a rousing resurgence of late, the Reds are on a roll.

The imminent departure of Jurgen Klopp has set up a grandstand finish to the season for Liverpool, with his team currently top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool beat Chelsea to win the Carabao Cup on penalties two years ago before doing so again in the FA Cup later that same season.

Here’s how to watch all the final action today.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool

TV channel: The Carabao Cup final will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 2pm GMT ahead of a 3pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the final action on Sunday with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from Wembley.