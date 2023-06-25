Watch Chelsea Gray with WNBA assist of the season

Chelsea Gray is special.

Her floor vision and IQ are part of the reason she has two WNBA rings and four All-Star appearances, but if you need more proof check out what may be the WNBA assist of the year from her on Saturday night.

Chelsea Gray's peripheral vision is something that needs to be studied cause HOW ⁉ 📺 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/zYXdEXqRkI — WNBA (@WNBA) June 25, 2023

Insane.

She was dishing out dimes all over the Aces’ 101-88 win over the Fever, finishing with a season-high 12.

A night full of dimes for @cgray209 👏 Chelsea Gray blessed us with a season-high 12 AST along with some tuff defense and buckets #MoreThanGame pic.twitter.com/kRLu1YLgcs — WNBA (@WNBA) June 25, 2023

The defending champion Aces are 12-1 to start the season and have set the bar extremely high — nobody else in the West is over .500. Connecticut (11-3) looks like a challenger from the East, and the New York Liberty (8-3) are starting to put it together, but can anyone catch Gray and her teammates?

