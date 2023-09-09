Watch: Chaz Chambliss makes freak interception
Georgia Bulldogs junior outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss made a freak interception on a deflection off the lower leg of a Ball State receiver. The play is Chambliss’ first career interception.
Georgia intercepted Ball State three times in the second quarter. The Bulldogs scored 31 points in the second quarter against Ball State.
Chambliss is the veteran of Georgia’s outside linebacker room. He is Georgia’s top run-stuffing outside linebacker. Last season, Chambliss played in 12 games. He recorded 2.0 sacks and 16 total tackles.
Here’s a look at Chambliss’ crazy interception and social media’s reaction:
Kick pick? Kick pick‼️
Don't see this every day 😅 @GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/kXtiI3CP92
We just had an immaculate interception:
Ball State pass hits his unknowing receiver in the back of the leg. Bounces perfectly back to Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss.
Replay, unavailable when Franco Harris happened, does a brief, unannounced review and upholds it.
You rarely see interceptions like that
Look what I found! Great reaction and catch by Chaz Chambliss!#UGAvsBallSt
Chaz Chambliss INT tweet.
Didn't think I'd be typing one of those out today.
Chaz Chambliss doesn’t find the ball, the ball finds Chaz Chambliss
Surprised that ball was brave enough to attack Chaz Chambliss like that
Chaz Chambliss with an interception.
Georgia is creating turnovers today and suddenly this team looks like the No. 1 team in the country
