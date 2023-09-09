Watch: Chaz Chambliss makes freak interception

Georgia Bulldogs junior outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss made a freak interception on a deflection off the lower leg of a Ball State receiver. The play is Chambliss’ first career interception.

Georgia intercepted Ball State three times in the second quarter. The Bulldogs scored 31 points in the second quarter against Ball State.

Chambliss is the veteran of Georgia’s outside linebacker room. He is Georgia’s top run-stuffing outside linebacker. Last season, Chambliss played in 12 games. He recorded 2.0 sacks and 16 total tackles.

Here’s a look at Chambliss’ crazy interception and social media’s reaction:

Chambliss' interception

Kick pick? Kick pick‼️ Don't see this every day 😅 @GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/kXtiI3CP92 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 9, 2023

The immaculate interception

We just had an immaculate interception: Ball State pass hits his unknowing receiver in the back of the leg. Bounces perfectly back to Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss. Replay, unavailable when Franco Harris happened, does a brief, unannounced review and upholds it. — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) September 9, 2023

You rarely see interceptions like that

Look what I found! Great reaction and catch by Chaz Chambliss!#UGAvsBallSt — Brent Rollins (@BrentRollinsPhD) September 9, 2023

Chambliss' surprising interception

Chaz Chambliss INT tweet. Didn't think I'd be typing one of those out today. — Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) September 9, 2023

Funny responses to the play

Chaz Chambliss doesn’t find the ball, the ball finds Chaz Chambliss — Jonathan Williams (@Dr_JWill) September 9, 2023

Surprised that ball was brave enough to attack Chaz Chambliss like that — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) September 9, 2023

UGA turns it around in the second quarter

Chaz Chambliss with an interception. Georgia is creating turnovers today and suddenly this team looks like the No. 1 team in the country — Connor Riley (@Kconnorriley) September 9, 2023

