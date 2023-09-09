Advertisement

Watch: Chaz Chambliss makes freak interception

James Morgan
·2 min read

Georgia Bulldogs junior outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss made a freak interception on a deflection off the lower leg of a Ball State receiver. The play is Chambliss’ first career interception.

Georgia intercepted Ball State three times in the second quarter. The Bulldogs scored 31 points in the second quarter against Ball State.

Chambliss is the veteran of Georgia’s outside linebacker room. He is Georgia’s top run-stuffing outside linebacker. Last season, Chambliss played in 12 games. He recorded 2.0 sacks and 16 total tackles.

Here’s a look at Chambliss’ crazy interception and social media’s reaction:

Chambliss' interception

The immaculate interception

You rarely see interceptions like that

Chambliss' surprising interception

Funny responses to the play

 

UGA turns it around in the second quarter

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire