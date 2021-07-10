WATCH: Chase Young is ripped and looking fearsome in workout

Former Ohio State and current Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young may have started his NFL career more slowly than he wanted, but he sure came on as the season progressed. So much so that he won the NFL’s Rookie Defensive Player of the Year last season, the fourth Buckeye in five years to take home the honor.

Because of his production as the season wore on, many expect Young to have an even better year this coming season, one that sees massive returns for his Washington squad.

Well, if video is any indication, we’re going to jump on the same bandwagon as those projecting Young to be a game-wrecker in the NFL during the 2021-2022 campaign. The Overtime Twitter account shared video of Young going through defensive drills and he looks more ripped than ever.

Not only that, but he seems to be defying the laws of physics with his ability to move. I mean a guy that big shouldn’t be able to move through the drills like he does. Take a look for yourself and prepared to be amazed and bewildered.

Chase Young gonna be SCARY in Year 2 😈 @youngchase907 (via l0st__files/IG) pic.twitter.com/aIzlhFWyjX — Overtime (@overtime) July 8, 2021

If you’re like me, you can’t just watch this one time. There’s a lot of length, explosiveness, and athleticism packed into that 6-foot, 5-inch frame. Opposing NFL offensive linemen and quarterbacks have been put on notice.

