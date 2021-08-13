WATCH: Chase Young picks up where he left off in first preseason action

It didn’t take long for reigning 2020 NFL defensive rookie of the year Chase Young to make an impact in 2021.

In Washington’s first preseason game against the New England Patriots, the Pats were facing a 3rd-and-8 from their own 22-yard line when Young blew past the left tackle onto the back of quarterback Cam Newton.

It was Washington’s first defensive possession — and the third snap of the game for Young.

As a rookie last season, Young finished with 7.5 sacks en route to being the NFL’s top defensive rookie. This week, fellow defensive end, Montez Sweat, said that he and Young have their eyes on the combined NFL sack record by teammates — 39 — set in 1989.

It was certainly a fast start for Young, and it had Washington fans buzzing on Twitter.

Sweat missed the game with an illness.