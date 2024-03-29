Watch Chase Hunter ice the game as Clemson takes down Arizona in the Sweet 16
Clemson basketball secured a spot in the Elite Eight in a thrilling matchup with a 77-72 win over No. 2 seed Arizona in the NCAA’s West Regional. This marks a significant achievement for Clemson, as it’s their first Elite Eight appearance since 1980, showcasing the team’s resilience and determination on the court.
Throughout the game, Clemson maintained a narrow lead, with key plays from players like Hall and Schieffelin contributing to their success. Despite facing pressure from Arizona, Clemson capitalized on turnovers and bench contributions, leading to a halftime advantage of 39-31. The team’s strong shooting performance, particularly from bench players like Wiggins and Godfrey, propelled them to a double-digit lead in the first half, setting the stage for their victory and advancement to the Elite Eight.
When the game was in crunch time and the Tigers held a 72-70 lead with 25 seconds left on the clock, Chase Hunter iced the game and continued his historic tournament run for the Tigers. Check out Hunter’s bucket below.
