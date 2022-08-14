WATCH: Chase Hansen makes a splash with a big interception and return

Dylan Sanders
·1 min read
Chase Hansen started off his third season in the NFL with a huge interception in the New Orleans Saints first preseason game against the Houston Texans. Hansen was signed back to the team on August 8th and is now fighting to make the the final roster. The Saints are clearly looking for another gamechanger in the linebacker room. Huge plays like this will certainly help his case.

Fellow linebacker Eric Wilson tipped the pass from Jeff Driskel into the air which was caught by Hansen who followed his blockers down the field for 44 yards. This was a huge momentum swing for the Saints as the Texans scored 10 straight points off of Saints turnovers.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire

