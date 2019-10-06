WATCH: Chase Daniel hits Allen Robinson in end zone for Bears' second touchdown
It's a game again!
Midway through the 3rd quarter, the Bears' offense finally showed signs of life:
Back to a one-score game courtesy of @ChaseDaniel and @AllenRobinson!#CHIvsOAK | #Bears100 pic.twitter.com/vPYZvl0sK9
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 6, 2019
It's a nice play from Daniel, who prrrrrrrrobably should have thrown it away, but didn't, so what do I know?! That's six for the Bears.
