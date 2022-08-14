Watch: Chase Daniel connects with Joe Reed for Chargers’ first touchdown vs. Rams
The Chargers are on the board first in the preseason opener against the Rams.
After driving down the field, with running back Joshua Kelley paving the way, quarterback Chase Daniel found a wide-open wide receiver Joe Reed for a 41-yard touchdown.
Check out the highlight below:
DO U REED ??? @JoeBee_2 | 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/iJ8Hi4B7UA
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 14, 2022