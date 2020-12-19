Watch: Charlie Woods trolls Thomases with handwritten note in bunker

Remember when Justin Thomas was talking about Charlie Woods' trash-talking ability? Well, we got to see it on display Saturday at the PNC Championship.

After Thomas's dad, Mike, found a fairway bunker off the tee at the par-4 13th hole, the 11-year-old Woods, who was in the fairway, left the Thomases a little note in the sand. When Justin Thomas arrived at the ball, he also found a piece of paper with a handwritten message that read, "Draw hole!"

Justin Thomas later explained the note, noting that it was actually Mike who had left Charlie the same note the day before in the pro-am: “Charlie drove one through the fairway and my dad was playing in front of them and he’d hit it through the fairway and into the trees. My dad wrote on a piece of paper ‘draw hole’ on it and put it under his ball. In typical Woods fashion, he kept the piece of paper, and when my dad hit it in the bunker he put the exact same piece of paper behind his ball.”

Two weeks ago at the Mayakoba Classic, Thomas revealed that the younger Woods was already a skilled trash-talker.

“For some reason, Charlie just always wants to beat me, it doesn't matter what it is. Although he's never beaten me in golf or a putting contest, he still talks trash just like his dad. It will be fun,” Thomas said. “We'll have that like inner tournament within a tournament, trying to shut his little mouth up, but it will be fun.”

From the looks of things so far, Charlie is winning that inner tournament.