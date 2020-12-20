Watch: Charlie Woods gives a Tiger Woods-like uppercut after putt
Tiger Woods' signature move is an emphatic reaction, be it fist pump or uppercut, after making a big putt. It seems son Charlie has been paying attention.
Charlie delivered a birdie on the par-4 10th in Round 2 of the PNC Championship, and then delivered the uppercut right.
🚨Charlie Woods fist pump 🚨
The low uppercut. A Woods special. pic.twitter.com/KhJPSC1Sw4
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 20, 2020
ALL the feels. pic.twitter.com/IrGx1HXg4w
— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) December 20, 2020