Watch Charlie McAvoy drop the gloves with Artemi Panarin for second fight of his NHL career

The Bruins needed a spark during Tuesday night's game against the Blue Jackets, and Charlie McAvoy provided one in the second period.

McAvoy dropped the gloves with Artemi Panarin for his first fighting major of the season and second of his young NHL career. Watch below:

Charlie McAvoy drops em with Artemi Panarin #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/aVBd7u3Vdr — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) March 13, 2019

The B's were down 5-2, but went on to score two second-period goals after McAvoy's bout to narrow the deficit to one. However, they couldn't complete the comeback and dropped their second straight game, 7-4.

