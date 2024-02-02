How to watch Charles Turner, Jordan Jefferson participate in Senior Bowl on Saturday

It’s time for the Senior Bowl once again.

The event is a great opportunity for upperclassmen to boost their stocks ahead of the draft, and LSU will have two representatives in this year’s game. Center Charles Turner and defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson are participating, and coach Brian Kelly was in Mobile this week during practice to support them ahead of the game.

If you’re trying to catch Saturday’s Senior Bowl, which will be held at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2024 Senior Bowl.

How to Watch

Date : February 3, 2024

Time : 12 p.m. CT

TV: NFL Network

Charles Turner

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

A five-year player who began his career as an offensive tackle, Turner held down the starting center job over the last two seasons and made 27 starts in 40 career appearances. He turned down a sixth season of eligibility to enter the draft.

Jordan Jefferson

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

A transfer addition in 2023 from West Virginia, Jefferson was thrust into the starting lineup midway through the season due to an injury to starter Mekhi Wingo. He appeared in all 13 games this season, making six starts, and he finished with a career-best 36 tackles (seven for loss) to go with 2.5 sacks.

Draft Projections

Scott Clause-USA TODAY Sports

Turner: Projected Day 3/Undrafted

Jefferson: Projected Day 3

Turner's Practice Highlights

.@LSUfootball OL Charles Turner III with excellent coverage 😂 pic.twitter.com/kduTV4IWmE — Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) February 1, 2024

Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas, and Charles Turner. WRU owns the 2024 Draft Class. pic.twitter.com/h0ZvvRqRav — The Jordy Culotta Show (@CulottaShow) February 1, 2024

LSU’s Charles Turner with a snatch-and-trap to win this rep at the Senior Bowl. One of my favorite IOL prospects. pic.twitter.com/wGv6dHnZrp — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 31, 2024

Jefferson's Practice Highlights

LSU DL Jordan Jefferson ripping off the OLineman’s helmet during a 1v1 drill 👀pic.twitter.com/sDzfSRfEjg — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 31, 2024

Jordan Jefferson a beast in the trenches. pic.twitter.com/GzbP7LjROQ — Da Boot (@DaBootTragedies) January 31, 2024

