WATCH: Charles Brantley gets pick-six for Michigan State football

Michigan State’s pass defense has taken a lot of flock, most of it being warranted, but Charles ‘Chuck’ Brantley made sure to give the Spartans a bright spot on national television against Ohio State.

Early in the game, with the Spartans trailing 7-0, Brantley made a big play picking off C.J. Stroud’s pass and taking it to the house for a touchdown.

You can watch the pick-six via Twitter here:

First INT for @MSU_Football this season and it's a PICK-SIX 😤 pic.twitter.com/A449hw2xkD — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 8, 2022

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

More Football!

Mel Tucker wearing special shoes in support of Title IX

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire