Watch Charles Barkley whiff on knowing Corey Brewer signed with Kings

Charles Barkley is an NBA analyst by trade, but apparently the job description doesn't include knowing which team every player is competing with.

The "NBA on TNT" crew put Barkley to the test on Thursday, and he seemed to have no idea veteran Corey Brewer will be playing with the Kings during the NBA's Orlando restart, getting underway in a few weeks.

Charles gave it his best shot on "Who He Play For?" NBA restart edition 😂 pic.twitter.com/BxNPEq0Ew0 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 10, 2020

It wasn't just the Kings, as Barkley only managed to get one out of the five players posed by his fellow analysts.

Even Shaquille O'Neal's lucrative cash offer couldn't help Barkley rack his brain.

Brewer spent all of the 2019-20 season as a free agent after finishing last season in Sacramento, but joined the Kings' roster on June 23 as the team vies for a playoff spot in the Florida bubble.

We'll be seeing a lot more of these guys on our televisions now that the NBA season is returning, and with it plenty of hilarious moments like this one with Barkley and Shaq.

