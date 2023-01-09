How to watch Chargers vs. Jaguars wild card game: Live stream, TV channel, start time

How to watch Chargers vs. Jaguars wild card game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

One year can change everything in the NFL – just ask the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Both teams were at home preparing for the offseason this time last year. Fast forward 12 months, they’re facing off in an AFC wild card matchup.

The Chargers (10-7) earned the top wild card spot after winning four straight games before a meaningless Week 18 loss in Denver. Third-year quarterback Justin Herbert had another impressive season (4,739 passing yards, 25 TDs, 10 INTs), but the lights will be brighter as he makes his postseason debut.

On the other side, the Jaguars (9-8) won the AFC South after earning the No. 1 overall pick in 2021 and 2022. They defeated the Titans in a Week 18 winner-take-all matchup to earn their first postseason berth since 2017. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence has ascended under new head coach Doug Pederson, totaling 4,113 passing yards, 25 TDs and eight INTs this season.

Who will win this matchup between up-and-coming quarterbacks? Here’s everything to know about the Bolts-Jags wild card game:

When is the Chargers vs. Jaguars wild card game?

The Chargers and Jaguars will play on Saturday, Jan. 14.

What time is the Chargers vs. Jaguars wild card game?

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

What TV channel is the Chargers vs. Jaguars game on?

Chargers-Jaguars will air on NBC and Peacock. Al Michaels (play-by-play) and Tony Dungy (analysis) will be on the call.

How to stream Chargers vs. Jaguars live online

Live stream: Peacock, NFL+

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, NBC Sports app, Peacock TV app

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Who is favored in the Chargers vs. Jaguars game?

The Chargers enter Saturday’s game as slight favorites over the Jaguars, according to our partner, PointsBet. Here’s a look at the odds for the game:

Spread: Chargers -1.5

Story continues

Over/under: 47

Moneyline: Chargers -120, Jaguars +100

What is the weather forecast for Chargers vs. Jaguars?

NBC Los Angeles is forecasting clear skies for Jacksonville on Saturday. It is expected to be sunny with a high of 56 degrees and a low of 35 degrees, with just a 1% chance of rain.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.