How to Watch Chargers vs. Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

A big AFC West matchup takes place to open Week 15 when the Los Angeles Chargers travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs.

The Chiefs have already wrapped up a playoff spot thanks to their 27-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

They can also clinch the division and a first-round bye with a victory over the Chargers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Andy Reid's bunch are led by MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes, who leads the NFL in passing yards (4,300 yards) and touchdowns (43) and is also second in passer rating (115.2).

The AFC West is still in play for Chargers and a victory on Thursday would go far in that regard. Philip Rivers continues his stellar play, with 3,638 yards passing with 29 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Kansas City beat the Chargers in Los Angeles 38–28 on the opening weekend of the season and have lost the last nine games in the series. Los Angeles hasn't beaten the Chiefs since Dec. 29, 2013.

How to watch:

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.