Watch: Chargers strike first vs. Raiders on Donald Parham’s TD catch

After a 35-minute delay, the Chargers and Raiders kicked things off in SoFi Stadium, and it was the Bolts who struck first.

On a 12-play, 75-yard drive, quarterback Justin Herbert was a perfect 6-of-6. Herbert threw his first touchdown of the night with a four-yard pass to tight end Donald Parham in the back of the end zone on third down.

Check it out:

Los Angeles currently leads, 7-0.