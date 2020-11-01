Watch: Chargers QB Justin Herbert and WR Mike Williams connect for incredible touchdown

Doug Farrar

The list of draft analysts who got Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert wrong is long, and sadly includes this draft analyst.


Though he was limited as a quarterback outside of the deep ball with the Ducks, Herbert has been a revelation with the Chargers, who took him with the sixth overall pick in the 2020 draft. Though the Chargers came into their Sunday game with the Broncos with a 2-4 record, all of those losses were by single-score margins, and this is as dangerous a team as you’ll find in the NFL right now. Herbert is a big part of that.

Against the Broncos, he showed why once again. Herbert’s team was already up 14-3 in the third quarter when the rookie teamed up with Mike Williams for this insanely great throw and catch on a 24-yard touchdown.


Denver cornerback A.J. Bouye did the best he could in coverage, but there’s no way to counter a one-handed catch like this. The Chargers look to be heading to 3-4 on the season, and this a team you don’t want to deal with in 2020’s second half.