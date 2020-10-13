Watch: Chargers’ Nasir Adderley picks off Drew Brees

The Los Angeles Chargers’ Nasir Adderley comes from great DB genes. His grandfather, Herb, is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, a six-time NFL champion and three-time Super Bowl champion who had 48 interceptions as a pro.

Adderley showed off some of his ability against a future Pro Football Hall of Famer in Drew Brees Monday night against the Saints.

Adderley picked off Brees and returned it to within inches of the goal line, setting up Justin Herbert’s third TD pass of the first half that gave the Bolts a 20-3 lead.

Herbert found Hunter Henry for the score.

