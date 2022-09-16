Watch: Chargers’ Derwin James goes WWE on Chiefs’ Travis Kelce

Alex Katson
Derwin James is showcasing his strength.

With the Chiefs driving late in the third quarter, tight end Travis Kelce hauled in a pass from an escaping Patrick Mahomes. Kelce pivoted upfield looking for the end zone but instead was met head-on by James, who lifted the 260-pound Kelce completely off the ground before delivering a picture-perfect WWE-style spinebuster. Kelce lost control of the ball once he hit the ground, prompting a brief scramble to recover before officials ruled the play dead.

James’ feat of strength proved key on that drive, as it eventually helped limit the Chiefs to a game-tying field goal rather than a go-ahead touchdown. In the fourth quarter, Kansas City leads, 24-17.

Watch James make the tackle here:

