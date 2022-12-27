Watch: Chargers’ Brandon Staley gives game ball to Dean Spanos

Following the Chargers’ playoff-clinching victory over the Colts, head coach Brandon Staley did not give the game ball to one of the players or coaches.

Instead, he gave it to owner Dean Spanos.

“I’ve got one game ball here,” Staley said in his post-game speech in the locker room. “We’re a team run by a family. None of us would be here if it weren’t for a special someone.

“I’ve been hoping to give him a game ball since I got here. I’ve been hoping,” Staley added. ‘He’s been patient. He’s invested in this team. He’s brought all of us together. Look around, guys; we’re all here because of him. Game ball…playoff appearance…Dean Spanos.”

Spanos did not say much, adding how proud he is of the team and wants them to end the season on a high note ahead of the playoffs.

The Chargers will be heading to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This marks Staley and quarterback Justin Herbert’s postseason debut.

