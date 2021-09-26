Watch: Chargers get back-to-back-to-back turnovers vs. Chiefs

The Chargers have held the Chiefs scoreless through two quarters due to three great defensive stands that resulted in turnovers.

After notching an interception last Sunday against the Cowboys, cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. followed that up with another one.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in a no-look fashion, targeted tight end Marcus Kemp. It was tipped, only to fall in the hands of Samuel who dove a few feet for the football.

On their second stand, Kansas City was knocking on the door until CB Tevaughn Campbell stripped the ball out of wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s hands. CB Michael Davis was there with the recovery.

On their third one, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire carried the football and was met by a jarring hit from Campbell to force the ball out. Davis was there to recover.

I remember when Chiefs fans said Clyde Edwards-Helaire was better then JK Dobbins…. pic.twitter.com/2wOrQvybFS — ᴛʏ🌩 (@BatemanMania) September 26, 2021

The Chargers turned the second and third turnovers into touchdowns. They lead the Chiefs heading into the half, 14-0.