Watch Chappy's puppy adorably interrupt Phillies' pregame routine

It isn't summer quite yet, but the dog days officially have hit Oracle Park.

Giants third baseman Matt Chapman had a barking good time before San Francisco's series finale against the Phillies on Wednesday at Oracle Park, as his adorable puppy Harley decided to interrupt Philadelphia's infield work in hunt of the baseball.

Matt Chapman’s dog Harley interrupted the Phillies’ infield work 😍 pic.twitter.com/9avLHiWSph — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 29, 2024

Chapman hilariously had to chase down the pup -- but instead of returning the ball, it was time for some fetch.

The Giants are seeking a sweep of the Phillies, having won 10 of their last 12 games after Luis Matos' walk-off sacrifice fly secured a 1-0 win in extra innings on Tuesday night.

And if puppy smooches are any good luck, fate might just be on San Francisco's side this afternoon.

Two dawgs hangin' out pregame 🐶 pic.twitter.com/PLLPYxiEes — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 29, 2024

Play fetch! We mean, ball!

