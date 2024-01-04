Watch chaotic, wild ending: 7-0 Jazz run, late exchange of 3-pointers with Pistons to force OT

Detroit Pistons v Utah Jazz

The Detroit Pistons came so close to having won two out of three, but a late game 7-0 Jazz run, a Lauri Markkanen 3-pointer and Jordan Clarkson being unstoppable in the second half and overtime led to the Jazz coming out on top of a wild, chaotic finish Wednesday night.

Detroit was up by four with 2:30 left in the game when the Jazz went on a 7-0 run to take the lead capped off by a Jordan Clarkson 3.

JORDAN CLARKSON FOR THE LEAD!



7-0 @utahjazz run in the clutch... 30.8 seconds left



https://t.co/MZEetu6mK4 pic.twitter.com/FjiMahwaYY — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2024

However, Bojan Bogdanovic tied the game up, knocking down a 3-pointer with 15.1 seconds left.

Bojan Bogdanovic responds right back!

That's when things really got unbelievable.

WHAT AN ENDING IN UTAH



LAURI'S THREE TAKES THE LEAD



ALEC BURKS RESPONDS TO FORCE OT

In the overtime it was just too much Jordan Clarkson for the Pistons to keep up.

34 in the game.

19 in the 4th + OT.



Jordan Clarkson is TAKING OVER.



Pistons-Jazz | Live on the NBA App

https://t.co/MZEetu6mK4 pic.twitter.com/SEb16yAxfO — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2024

Utah won 154-148, with Clarkson scoring 36 and Lauri Markkanen adding 31. Collin Sexton had 25 points for Utah. The Pistons got 36 from Bogdanovic, 27 from Alec Burks off the bench, and 31 points plus 13 rebounds from Cade Cunningham.

