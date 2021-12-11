WATCH: Change feels inevitable with a Boston Celtics team that seems unwilling to change its ways

The Boston Celtics fell to 13 – 14 and 10th in the East with their loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, and rather than simply being outgunned, they were instead beat by their lack of effort defending and inability to share the ball on offense.

The same tired excuses of needing to work harder, play together and put the loss behind them ring hollow, leaving the front office little latitude to do much else besides shake up the roster in a big way. 27 games under a new head coach have produced only marginally better results on the court, meaning the problem likely lies squarely with the players.

What should the Celtics do moving forward as a result of the underwhelming lack of accountability displayed by the team on a consistent basis? Adena Smith, Chris Forsberg, Chris Mannix, and Kendrick Perkins all spoke after Boston’s road loss to the Suns on Friday, and there seems to be a consensus on what needs to happen moving forward — if not with whom.

Change feels inevitable with a Celtics team that seems unwilling to change its ways. pic.twitter.com/4ofhOot1AQ — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) December 11, 2021

Watch the clip embedded above to hear their takes on how to fix this disappointing Celtics squad.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

